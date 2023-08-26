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EXCLUSIVE One On One Interview With Chris Sky: Resistance To PLANDEMIC 2.0 RISING
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100 views • August 26, 2023

Stew Peters Show


Aug 25, 2023


The Medical Industrial Complex is planning more lockdowns, Covid tyranny, and another fake pandemic.

Tonight, Stew sits down for an exclusive interview with one of Canada’s greatest fighters, Chris Sky.

Chris predicted the Covid tyranny and refused to surrender when the Trudeau junta assaulted the freedom of patriots.

Now, he has a new warning about the pandemic 2.0 that is being planned by the bloodthirsty elite.

Don’t miss this exclusive one on one interview.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3bofig-live-exclusive-one-on-one-interview-with-chris-sky-resistance-to-plandemic-.html

Keywords
freedompatriotsglobalistsresistancecanadatrudeautyrannyelitesmedical industrial complexlockdownscovidfake pandemicplandemic 2chris skystew peters
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