Russian Sever-V Brigade operators spotted a Ukrainian self-propelled gun moving through their area of responsibility

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Sever-V Brigade operators spotted a Ukrainian self-propelled gun moving through their area of responsibility, tracked it to a concealed position, and cracked it open with FPV drone strikes — forcing the crew to relocate.
The SPG drove straight into another trap. Drone operators followed its every move and hit it again at the new position, destroying it.
Vid: @Sever_Z