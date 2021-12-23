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How Fear Manifests in the Body
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41 views • December 23, 2021
Speak Out! Nevada City, California. Nov. 21st, 2020.
"What I've learned from the work that I do --coaching people-- is that when we're in fear our frontal cortex, our whole front side of our brain literally shuts down and we do not have access to creativity, that we don't have that bigger vision, that our world becomes very narrow . . . "
"What I've learned from the work that I do --coaching people-- is that when we're in fear our frontal cortex, our whole front side of our brain literally shuts down and we do not have access to creativity, that we don't have that bigger vision, that our world becomes very narrow . . . "
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