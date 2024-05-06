Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
💥1100 American Soldiers in Peril in Niger | Matt Gaetx Erupts in Congress
channel image
GalacticStorm
2248 Subscribers
Shop now
133 views
Published Yesterday

'A Total Embarrassment':  Matt Gaetz Rails Against Joe Biden's 'Failed' Policies In Niger.   During remarks on the House floor, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) slammed President Joe Biden over US strategy in Africa and ongoing negotiations with Niger.


⚡BLINKEN AND BIDEN ARE TOTALLY INCOMPETENT.  Call in Rep. Cory Mills to the rescue!  

Keywords
matt gaetzbiden regimefailure in niger

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket