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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0072 - George Rowe - Report on the crime & open prisons
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20 views • November 03, 2021
Miah followed George home after he collected his and his wife’s pensions, before catching up to him in the flat’s lift. Once inside, he demanded George’s money (£123), before slashing his throat when George tried to get it back. George staggered out of the lift covered in blood. He was taken to the hospital, where his life was saved. However, George never returned home because of how scared he was. He died of cancer only months later, in April 2003.
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