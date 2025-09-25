Trump congratulates Erdogan on USING al-Sharaa to topple Assad in Syria

‘They’re your surrogates, I think you should take the credit for it’

Trump says the quiet part out loud

Also, same meeting:

Near the beginning: 'This is a TOUGH man' — Trump welcomes Turkey's Erdogan to White House

'Usually I don't like opinionated people, but I like THIS one'

Trump wants Turkish Prez to 'STOP buying any oil from Russia'

On Ukraine conflict: ‘they’ve lost millions of lives already, and for what? Trump says, 'DISGRACEFUL'.

Also, Trump said, 'He ought to stop. Putin ought to STOP'

Then the feed from the WH acts up right when he says that.