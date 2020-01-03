2020 Amazing Revelations about the Two Witnesses- Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu

In the Bible the 2 Witnesses are never given a gender. This video will tell you why!Revelation 11 - The Two Witnesses1 Then I was given a reed like a measuring rod. And the angel stood, saying, “Rise and measure the temple of GOD, the altar, and those who worship there. 2 But leave out the court which is outside the temple, and do not measure it, for it has been given to the Gentiles. And they will tread the Holy city underfoot for forty-two months. 3 And I will give power to my Two Witnesses, and they will prophesy one thousand two hundred and sixty days, clothed in sackcloth.”4 These are the two olive trees and the two lamp stands standing before the GOD of the earth. 5 And if anyone wants to harm them, fire proceeds from their mouth and devours their enemies. And if anyone wants to harm them, he must be killed in this manner. 6 These have power to shut heaven, so that no rain falls in the days of their prophecy; and they have power over waters to turn them to blood, and to strike the earth with all plagues, as often as they desire.This video contains Prophecy 83, given by YAHUVEH GOD to Apostle, Prophet, Pastor Elisheva Eliyahu.Revelation 13:16-18 – The ‘mark of the beast’"He causes all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and slave, to receive a mark on their right hand or on their foreheads, 17 and that no one may buy or sell except one who has the mark or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. Here is wisdom. Let him who has understanding calculate the number of the beast, for it is the number of a man: His number is 666.”(The following is from Prophecy 105, YAHUVEH said to put this up on all Prophecies from now on: I warned you a long time ago Elisabeth (Elisheva) not to name this Ministry after a man or a woman even before there was a Ministry. I put it in your spirit for none of this has been done by your hand, none of this has come forth from your mouth. It is from the mouth of YAHUVEH that has given birth. It is from the mouth of YAHUSHUA your MASHIACH that has given birth. It is from the mouth of the RUACH ha KODESH your IMMAYAH that has given birth. If it had only been by your hand it would have failed long ago. It is by the SHKHINYAH GLORY’S WIND that blows across this earth, the Holy Wind of Revival, it is not by your breath or it would have failed. (Isaiah 42:8))In July 2010 YAHUVEH GOD also said to add the following from 2nd Chronicles before every Prophecy:2 Chronicles 36:16, "But they mocked the Messengers of GOD, despised HIS Words, and scoffed at HIS Prophets, until the wrath of the LORD arose against HIS people, till there was no remedy.Come to YAHUSHUA/Jesus today: