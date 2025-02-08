Time To Return

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Times are changing ... we are taking our country back from foreign elites who control our money and corrupt politicians and we are returning to our Original Constitution and Common Law and Gold backed currency... the way it used to be ... and the world is returning to the way it was intended to be... free of poverty, no wars, people working together to help each other improve their way of life ... We are returning to a past that was intended for mankind that mankind never knew... but will soon ...