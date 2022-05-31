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New Sci-Fi Movie Glorifies Homosexuality and Attacks the Catholic Church
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John-Henry analyzes the new film "Everything Everywhere All at Once," which implicitly attacks the Catholic Church for its teachings on homosexuality, and explains how those teachings are rooted in true love for the human person.
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