What ⁣The Fuck is Wrong with you People [Transgender Confusion & Noahide Laws]



What All Christians Need To Know About The 7 Noahide Laws, The New World Order And The Coming Short-Lived Kingdom Of The Antichrist



The Anti-Christ the New World Order and the 7 Noahide Laws

Recently many of us have been reading about something called the Noahide laws. I had never heard of such a thing. What Are the 7 Noahide Laws? The 7 Noahide Laws are rules that all of us must keep, regardless of who we are or from where we come. Without these seven things, it would be impossible for humanity to live together in harmony



Even though we will not be here for the time of Jacob’s trouble, every Christian needs to know about the origin of the 7 Noahide Laws, who’s behind them and how they’re connected with the coming kingdom of the Anti-Christ and the New World Order



The vast majority of Christians know little or next to nothing about something called the 7 Noahide Laws. And upon inspection of these 7 laws, on the surface, they look like they line up with the Bible. For the most part they do. But the 7 Noahide Laws use the Bible when in reality they are being promulgated by a dark and shadowy group of Jewish mystics and kabbalists. Remember, in the days after the Pretribulation Rapture of the Church, it will be the Jews who will be deceived into following Antichrist, and the rebuilt Temple in Israel will not be for the God of Abraham, but for Antichrist. Jesus, Daniel, Paul and John all tell us that this will be so.



“When ye therefore shall see the abomination of desolation, spoken of by Daniel the prophet, stand in the holy place, (whoso readeth, let him understand:)” Matthew 24:14 (KJV)



The 7 Noahide Laws are said to be something that “will redeem the world”, and that is where the proverbial cat gets let out of it’s proverbial bag. The only thing that could ever or will ever “redeem the world” is the Jewish Saviour Jesus Christ. And remember, since the 7 Noahide Laws are all based in the Old Testament, the people who are pushing them will want to enforce them Old Testament style as well. Think for a moment what that might mean. Eye for an eye, death by stoning, all the good stuff. Now do you see why we believe this is all connected to the coming kingdom of Antichrist? Pray for Israel and for the Jewish people that some might be saved as this spiritual darkness gathers strength and speed.



As you read the following article from NTEB author Geri Ungurean, keep