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Covid Caused by Directed Energy Weapons?
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240 views • August 27, 2020
(DELETED FROM YOUTUBE!) I state my now feeling that actually there is no virus at all, but they are targeting people with directed energy weapons such as phones, WiFi, smart meters, and satellites.
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Support Richard Bruce Truth Ministries:
http://www.freeourworld.org/DONATE-PAGE.html
Or send to:
Richard Bruce
P.O. Box 8671
Calabasas, CA 91372
USA
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