BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

ANOTHER COVIDIOT SHEEPLE THAT FAILED TO DO ANY RESEARCH DURING THE PAST 14 MONTHS [2021-05-12] (VIDEO)
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
3881 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
380 views • May 13, 2021
ANOTHER COVIDIOT SHEEPLE THAT FAILED TO DO ANY RESEARCH DURING THE PAST 14 MONTHS [2021-05-12] (VIDEO)

Say hi to Jessica! She is another Unconscious Covidiot Sheeple that is CLUELESS there IS/WAS NO PANDEMIC, that COVID-19 HAS NEVER BEEN ISOLATED, that there are at least 03 CHEAP, SAFE and EFFECTIVE TREATMENTS, and that the so-called Covid-19 vaccinations are NOT VACCINATIONS but instead a LIFE-CHANGING, EXPERIMENTAL GENE MANIPULATION. Don't you feel sorry for her? Will you miss her when she dies during the Extinction Level Event coming soon for her and the many other WALKING DEAD just like her? These are the so-called USELESS EATERS that are being CULLED by the GLOBALIST DEMONRATS. These are the same Sheeple that have been ridiculing TRUTHERS and ignoring all the research they have been sharing with them, when trying to help them WAKE UP. Oh well, we tried.

SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb

Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.

"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
Keywords
depopulation agendalibtardssheepledemonratsplandemicscamdemiccovidiotsmrna bioweapon
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Researchers: Exercise Alters Brain Chemistry Within Minutes, and Brain Structure Over Years

Researchers: Exercise Alters Brain Chemistry Within Minutes, and Brain Structure Over Years

Morgan S. Verity
&#8220;Vaccine Education for Mama Bears&#8221; on BrightU: The high-stakes battle over medical trust and parental rights

“Vaccine Education for Mama Bears” on BrightU: The high-stakes battle over medical trust and parental rights

Belle Carter
Study: Vanillin From Vanilla Shows Antioxidant, Antibacterial Potential for Wound Care

Study: Vanillin From Vanilla Shows Antioxidant, Antibacterial Potential for Wound Care

Coco Somers
Ashwagandha: The timeless herb fusing ancient wisdom and modern wellness

Ashwagandha: The timeless herb fusing ancient wisdom and modern wellness

Ava Grace
Study Links Higher-Dose Vitamin D to Better Cognition in Adults With MCI and Poor Sleep

Study Links Higher-Dose Vitamin D to Better Cognition in Adults With MCI and Poor Sleep

Coco Somers
How fear itself fuels the agony of inflammatory bowel disease

How fear itself fuels the agony of inflammatory bowel disease

Ava Grace
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy