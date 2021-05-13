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ANOTHER COVIDIOT SHEEPLE THAT FAILED TO DO ANY RESEARCH DURING THE PAST 14 MONTHS [2021-05-12] (VIDEO)
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380 views • May 13, 2021
ANOTHER COVIDIOT SHEEPLE THAT FAILED TO DO ANY RESEARCH DURING THE PAST 14 MONTHS [2021-05-12] (VIDEO)
Say hi to Jessica! She is another Unconscious Covidiot Sheeple that is CLUELESS there IS/WAS NO PANDEMIC, that COVID-19 HAS NEVER BEEN ISOLATED, that there are at least 03 CHEAP, SAFE and EFFECTIVE TREATMENTS, and that the so-called Covid-19 vaccinations are NOT VACCINATIONS but instead a LIFE-CHANGING, EXPERIMENTAL GENE MANIPULATION. Don't you feel sorry for her? Will you miss her when she dies during the Extinction Level Event coming soon for her and the many other WALKING DEAD just like her? These are the so-called USELESS EATERS that are being CULLED by the GLOBALIST DEMONRATS. These are the same Sheeple that have been ridiculing TRUTHERS and ignoring all the research they have been sharing with them, when trying to help them WAKE UP. Oh well, we tried.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
Say hi to Jessica! She is another Unconscious Covidiot Sheeple that is CLUELESS there IS/WAS NO PANDEMIC, that COVID-19 HAS NEVER BEEN ISOLATED, that there are at least 03 CHEAP, SAFE and EFFECTIVE TREATMENTS, and that the so-called Covid-19 vaccinations are NOT VACCINATIONS but instead a LIFE-CHANGING, EXPERIMENTAL GENE MANIPULATION. Don't you feel sorry for her? Will you miss her when she dies during the Extinction Level Event coming soon for her and the many other WALKING DEAD just like her? These are the so-called USELESS EATERS that are being CULLED by the GLOBALIST DEMONRATS. These are the same Sheeple that have been ridiculing TRUTHERS and ignoring all the research they have been sharing with them, when trying to help them WAKE UP. Oh well, we tried.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
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