Maria Zeee-Pfizer mRNA in Over 88% of Human Placentas, Sperm & Blood

Daily Pulse Ep 156 | Pfizer mRNA has been found in over 88% of human placentas, sperm, and blood — and in 50% of unvaccinated pregnant women, U.S. Official Blasts UK'S Online Safety Act: "A deal breaker for American free speech," and Washington has finally found a monster big enough for bipartisan unity: Age Verification, AKA Digital ID.