UK Inflation Hits 10.1% in July

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https://gnews.org/post/p1ali24a8
08/17/2022 Sky News: The UK’s rate of inflation has surged to a fresh 40-year high – it now sits at 10.1% , as climbing food prices in the United Kingdom tightened a cost-of-living squeeze fueled by the soaring cost of energy