Alien Trilogy (1996, Saturn), revisited

Now with better emulation.



Alien Trilogy is first person shooter based on the (at this time) three Alien movies. It was developed by British company Probe Entertainment and published by Acclaim. The game came also out for PC and for the Playstation. You play the heroine of the saga, Alan Ripley, and start off at the colony from the film Aliens. Later levels take place at locations from the other two movies. The levels of the game are missions which come with an objective each, like taking out all enemies or activating power sources. Enemies in the game are taken from the movies, like Facehuggers, infected colonists and the original Alien.

