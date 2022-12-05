A SPIRIT OF PROSTITUTION

Written and published by Lucia on Dec.5/2022
Link to, 'ARE YOU STILL A PAGAN!? COME OUT OF HER, MY PEOPLE! - CHRISTMAS', https://www.brighteon.com/6905aaee-3e75-49a4-8d03-fe1865a32982
Hos.4:16-19
Hos.5:4-10, 13-15
1 Sam.15
Isa.29:10-14
Isa.42:17, 23-25
2 Chron.33:2-3
1 Cor.10:18-22
Jer.13:10
