BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Little Boy Reads The GayBC's & Vaccines Are Killing People
Aimless News
Aimless News
432 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
92 views • March 04, 2021
Earn Bitcoin For Browsing The Internet - https://bit.ly/3aT2UCu

Bookmark My Website In Case I Get Banned - https://aimlessnews.com

Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://bit.ly/3shNgq6

Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://bit.ly/3mDH2Oq

Protect & Secure Your Retirement Savings With Gold & Silver - https://bit.ly/3koR4TQ



Sources used in video:

Covid is a hoax - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1366683909065297920

Texas is Open -https://trendingpolitics.com/texas-declares-that-america-is-back-no-mask-mandate-businesses-can-open-100-capacity-knab/?utm_source=ilmf&;utm_medium=klaviyo

Newsom is an Idiot - https://townhall.com/tipsheet/mattvespa/2021/03/02/gavin-newsom-reaction-to-texas-reopening-is-quite-a-sight-to-behold-n2585596

California is gone - https://twitter.com/BridgetPhetasy/status/1366507394541387779

Cuomo Sucks - https://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/politics/cuomo-to-be-stripped-of-pandemic-emergency-powers-in-legislative-deal/2919491/

Deadly Vaccine - https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/injuries-reported-vaers-climbs/?itm_term=home

Vaxx killing babies - https://www.theepochtimes.com/3-dozen-cases-of-spontaneous-miscarriages-stillbirths-occurring-after-covid-19-vaccination_3716385.html?utm_source=morningbriefnoe&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=mb-2021-03-03

Potatohead killing Americans - https://www.theepochtimes.com/biden-says-country-on-track-to-have-enough-vaccines-for-all-adult-americans-by-end-of-may_3718157.html?utm_source=morningbriefnoe&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=mb-2021-03-03

You're the Lab Rat - https://www.nytimes.com/2021/02/28/world/johnson-and-johnson-vaccine-testing-children.html

Axbestos Baby Powder - https://nypost.com/2020/02/07/johnson-johnson-hit-with-750m-verdict-in-baby-powder-lawsuit/

GayBC's - https://www.theblaze.com/news/video-little-boy-reads-the-gaybcs

No Dr. Seuss - https://nypost.com/2021/03/02/six-dr-seuss-books-wont-be-published-for-racist-images/

Killer Flea Collars - https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/investigations/2021/03/02/seresto-dog-cat-collars-found-harm-pets-humans-epa-records-show/4574753001/

Jump rope champion - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1366857573572349952



FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.

These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Keywords
current eventsnewspoliticsvaccinesjw
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
&#8220;Vaccine Education for Mama Bears&#8221; on BrightU: The battle over medical education that could change how parents make decisions

“Vaccine Education for Mama Bears” on BrightU: The battle over medical education that could change how parents make decisions

Belle Carter
Experts Recommend 10-Minute Daily Exercise Routine to Improve Sleep

Experts Recommend 10-Minute Daily Exercise Routine to Improve Sleep

Coco Somers
Study Links Higher Physical Activity to Slower Cognitive, Motor Decline in Parkinson&#8217;s

Study Links Higher Physical Activity to Slower Cognitive, Motor Decline in Parkinson’s

Morgan S. Verity
Microbiologists Identify Everyday Items That Harbor Germs; High-Touch and Damp Surfaces Cited

Microbiologists Identify Everyday Items That Harbor Germs; High-Touch and Damp Surfaces Cited

Coco Somers
Study Links Sugar Intake Before Antibiotics to Deeper Gut Damage

Study Links Sugar Intake Before Antibiotics to Deeper Gut Damage

Coco Somers
Finnish Study Links Earlier Menopausal Transition to Higher Anxiety, Depression Symptoms

Finnish Study Links Earlier Menopausal Transition to Higher Anxiety, Depression Symptoms

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy