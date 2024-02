Olivet Discourse Study 4: The Fate of True Biblical Prophets; Finishing Up Matthew 23

Please read for an important correction!





Regarding Jerusalem, I made a mistake. To err is human, and I don’t do video editing. If we were sitting in your living room, hanging out, I wouldn’t be able to go back and do edits. The apostles and prophets weren’t able to do video editing, as far as we know. Also, my online time is very limited and posting videos is actually quite a sacrifice for me, physically.





My ultimate conclusion remains 99% the same following extensive further study. The city can indeed be inhabited today per prophecy, but per even the fake “history” we are given, Jerusalem after 70AD was NOT in fact wholly uninhabited. Research it; it’s still info readily available online.





History is written by the victor. I’ve recorded two studies digging into prophetic scripture regarding Jerusalem which, God-willing, will be posted in the next month or so. During this study series we’ll also discuss why a 3rd temple is irrelevant: God will *never* consecrate another temple. To do so would be going back to the Old Covenant.





Also, I stated 31AD and meant 70AD.





Thanks for being awesome and reading, and understanding that I do misspeak sometimes, and that when processing information, I can make mistakes. :)





We do not strive or debate. If you have a different belief, then that's fine! However please do consider how many hours (at a minimum) you have invested in independent research regarding said belief. Don't be lazy as your beliefs manifest in behavior!





