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ARMED WITH THE RIGHT ATTITUDE IN SUFFERING
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Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on 1. Peter 4:1-6. Peter now continues what he started to say in chapter 3:18. Christ is the model. He lived to do what God wanted. Christians must do the same, even if they suffer for it as Jesus did (chapter 2:21-23). They will change the way they think and feel too. When people suffer as Christians, it shows how much they love God. They want to obey God and do what is right. They do not want to sin any more. Romans 6:6-7 says that, when people become Christians, Jesus frees them from the power of sin. They must make use of this power not to sin and do what is right.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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