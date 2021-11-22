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Bystanders did nothing and hold phone as woman was raped on Philadelphia train a month ago.
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50 views • November 22, 2021
Authorities say other riders who witnessed an alleged sexual assault on a SEPTA train about a month ago "should have intervened." Instead, police say some held up their phones in the direction of the attack. Fiston Ngoy, 35, has been charged with rape, aggravated indecent assault
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