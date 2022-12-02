American Greed: James McGill - narrated by Stacy Keach

Checkout Delacabra Playlists for More Videos





He’s one of the country’s most notorious and scandalous members of the legal profession. Check out this sneak peek, American Greed: James McGill.

CNBC’s hit documentary series “American Greed” explores the dark side of the American Dream – where money seduces, power corrupts, and the line between right and wrong blurs fast. From brazen con artists to CEOs with secrets, each episode goes beyond the sensational headlines to tell a tale of excess and outrage, using first-hand accounts from the key players themselves. 200 episodes in, the truth remains: some people will do anything for money.



Watch episodes of American Greed now ON DEMAND https://www.cnbc.com/live-tv/american...



About CNBC Prime: An entertainment network with a programming slate that is an extension of CNBC’s distinct brand. The entertainment-focused block in primetime includes programs such as Shark Tank, The Profit, Jay Leno’s Garage, American Greed, No Retreat, Undercover Boss and Secret Lives of the Super Rich.



Connect with CNBC Prime Online!



Visit CNBC Prime’s Website: http://cnb.cx/prime

Find CNBC Prime on Facebook: http://cnb.cx/fb

Follow CNBC Prime on Twitter: http://cnb.cx/tw

Follow CNBC Prime on Instagram: http://cnb.cx/insta