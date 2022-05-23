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Woke Killed Comedy & Comic Absurdity is Everywhere w/ Comic Simon Esler
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4 views • May 23, 2022
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Comic and entertainer Simon Esler joins the program to discuss the state of comedy in the world. The sad fact that woke vultures killed the rich culture of comedy. It's time to bring it back for our collective mental health. You can learn more about Simon Esler and his new comedy show on his website at
https://SimonEsler.com
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MUSIC CREDITS: "Dramatic Trailer" by Media Music Group & "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.
https://ControlYourHealth.care
Protect your family and your assets with Silver & Gold - Contact [email protected], tell them "Sarah sent you" and receive excellent service and the lowest prices in the country, guaranteed!
Comic and entertainer Simon Esler joins the program to discuss the state of comedy in the world. The sad fact that woke vultures killed the rich culture of comedy. It's time to bring it back for our collective mental health. You can learn more about Simon Esler and his new comedy show on his website at
https://SimonEsler.com
Learn more about C60 Complete at
https://www.c60complete.com/swestall-c60complete
- be sure to use the latest coupons. Members of Ebener save 10%.
Have you Donated Yet? Fight for Freedom of Speech, learn more & donate @
https://givesendgo.com/DefendingFreeSpeech
Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Best prices on Silver, and more at
https://SarahWestall.com/Shop
MUSIC CREDITS: "Dramatic Trailer" by Media Music Group & "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.
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