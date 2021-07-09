© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Australie: le député Craig Kelly souhaite relancer l'ivermectine
Follow
0
Share
Report
50 views • July 09, 2021
Living
Tinnitus? when the Ringing Won't Stop, Do This (Watch)
Tinnitus? when the Ringing Won't Stop, Do This (Watch)
Healthier Living
Women Only: Stretch This Muscle to Stop Bladder Leakage (Watch)
Women Only: Stretch This Muscle to Stop Bladder Leakage (Watch)
Healthier Living
Rumble — Suite de l'intervention du député Craig Kelly en faveur de l'ivermectine.
Aujourd'hui (juin 2021), dans le Queensland, si un médecin prescrit de l'ivermectine, il risque la prison.
Alors que beaucoup de scientifiques du monde entier affirment son efficacité.
Il est plus que temps de rétablir les choses.
Première partie ici: https://rumble.com/vjcknt-australie-un-dput-dtaille-une-tude-peer-reviewed-montrant-lefficacit-de-liv.html
Tinnitus? when the Ringing Won't Stop, Do This (Watch)
Tinnitus? when the Ringing Won't Stop, Do This (Watch)
Healthier Living
Women Only: Stretch This Muscle to Stop Bladder Leakage (Watch)
Women Only: Stretch This Muscle to Stop Bladder Leakage (Watch)
Healthier Living
Rumble — Suite de l'intervention du député Craig Kelly en faveur de l'ivermectine.
Aujourd'hui (juin 2021), dans le Queensland, si un médecin prescrit de l'ivermectine, il risque la prison.
Alors que beaucoup de scientifiques du monde entier affirment son efficacité.
Il est plus que temps de rétablir les choses.
Première partie ici: https://rumble.com/vjcknt-australie-un-dput-dtaille-une-tude-peer-reviewed-montrant-lefficacit-de-liv.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.