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Exactly Why Joe Biden Is Not A Catholic
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61 views • December 15, 2020
Sign Up For Our E-mail List Here: https://mhfm.email This video explains, with documentation, exactly why Joe Biden is not Catholic with documentation. It shows how the relevant principles prove the sedevacantist position. It demonstrates that the sect of Antipope Francis lacks the Church’s mark of unity. It also covers and refutes the position and contradictions of false traditionalists like Michael Matt, Taylor Marshall, etc.
https://www.vaticancatholic.com https://www.mostholyfamilymonastery.com
https://www.vaticancatholic.com https://www.mostholyfamilymonastery.com
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