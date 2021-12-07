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Humanoid Robot Comming Now, Omicron (= Moron) Decepticons are among Us.. [06.12.2021]
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40 views • December 07, 2021
'There is NO such thing as a Coincidence!'
- Imagine how strong these things will be! Also imagine them armed. Very disturbing.
https://www.engineeredarts.co.uk/
1,736 views Dec 6, 2021
Sheep Farm Studios - 10.4K subscribers
https://youtu.be/a5LB6rMcOq4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqF8lfsOOQrw0UyoK8feg_w
- Imagine how strong these things will be! Also imagine them armed. Very disturbing.
https://www.engineeredarts.co.uk/
1,736 views Dec 6, 2021
Sheep Farm Studios - 10.4K subscribers
https://youtu.be/a5LB6rMcOq4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqF8lfsOOQrw0UyoK8feg_w
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