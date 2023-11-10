Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Father of 16-year-old Who Passed From Covid Shot Fights Back | Ernest Ramirez, Ep 134
channel image
We The Patriots USA
90 Subscribers
71 views
Published Yesterday



“We have to stand up for the kids, because it takes everyone.” Ernest Ramirez, father of 16-year-old Ernesto Ramirez Jr., who died five days after the Pfizer shot, joins us for a special Shot Dead episode of Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by WeThePatriotsUSA.org. Ernest was one of three families chronicling the loss of their children in our new documentary, Shot Dead. This is the full interview. To watch how his story intertwines with the rest of the families, watch the full feature-length film at ShotDead.org.




Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID:a2b4c33905b4601b

Keywords
fatherfamiliesstand

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket