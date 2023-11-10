Father of 16-year-old Who Passed From Covid Shot Fights Back | Ernest Ramirez, Ep 134









“We have to stand up for the kids, because it takes everyone.” Ernest Ramirez, father of 16-year-old Ernesto Ramirez Jr., who died five days after the Pfizer shot, joins us for a special Shot Dead episode of Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by WeThePatriotsUSA.org. Ernest was one of three families chronicling the loss of their children in our new documentary, Shot Dead. This is the full interview. To watch how his story intertwines with the rest of the families, watch the full feature-length film at ShotDead.org.













