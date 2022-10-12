U.S. Dollar Collapse?! | Is America On the Verge of Becoming a Third World Country? China, Russia and BRICS Nations Push De-Dollarization

U.S. Dollar Collapse | Is America On the Verge of Becoming a Third World Country? China, Russia and BRICS Nations Push De-Dolloarization
Who Are the BRICS Nations?
Brazil
Russia
India
China
Africa
BRICS has 41% of the Earth's Population.
Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Nigeria, Venezuela, Algeria, Turkey and Argentina are seeking to join BRICS.
Ezekiel Chapter 38: 1-6
GOG = Prince, Ruler or The Head
Magog = Modern Russian
“38 And the word of the Lord came unto me, saying, 2 Son of man, set thy face against Gog, the land of Magog, the chief prince of Meshech and Tubal, and prophesy against him, 3 And say, Thus saith the Lord God; Behold, I am against thee, O Gog, the chief prince of Meshech and Tubal: 4 And I will turn thee back, and put hooks into thy jaws, and I will bring thee forth, and all thine army, horses and horsemen, all of them clothed with all sorts of armor, even a great company with bucklers and shields, all of them handling swords: 5 Persia, Ethiopia, and Libya with them; all of them with shield and helmet: 6 Gomer, and all his bands; the house of Togarmah of the north quarters, and all his bands: and many people with thee.” Ezekiel Chapter 38: 1-6
Do Their Patents Prove Their Plan?
Read the Patents to Understand the Intra-Body-Nano-Network-Administered-Through-Vaccines Transhumanism-The-Internet-of-Bodies-Central-Bank-Digital-Currency-Transhumanism-Great-Reset-Agenda
