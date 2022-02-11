PSEUDO-INDEPENDENT ADVOCATES USED TO DISCREDIT TARGETED INDIVIDUALS

Shadow Government (U.S. DoD & Intelligence Agencies) use PSEUDO-INDEPENDENT ADVOCATES to control, infiltrate, and manipulate the flow of information to 'WARP' that real time discourse and activism through Disinformation (lies) and Misinformation (half-truths) by engaging in Misdirection (street theatre) techniques and tactics against those who try and expose the truth.



A good example of this is the GOVERNMENT ‘TALKING-POINTS’ PROPAGANDA MACHINE known as the so-called Main Stream Media



People are only told what they need to know to prevent the truth from exposing the atrocities of the Shadow Government, but I am absolutely amazed at how the American public accepts everything that the Government Talking Points Propaganda Machine (fake news) puts out.



The American Shadow Government monitors and influences the internet communications of online groups and covertly infiltrates online communities with Government Informants and Perpetrators turned into Provocateurs in order to sow dissension & disseminate false information



With Mind Control technologies the objectives are not only to sow dissension & disseminate false information but to 'cognitively infiltrate” online groups for the purpose of training research & development and to discredit anyone who speaks out that it is happening using Disinformation (lies) & Misinformation (half-truths) and, of course, Misdirection (cyber-theatre) to prevent a credible online source from developing. It is done to disrupt credible information from credible sources spreading to the general public or legitimate victims



This is accomplished by sending covert Perpetrators & Informants into Chat Rooms, Online Social Networks, or even Real-Space Groups to spread false & damaging conspiracy theories so Fanciful & Fantastic in nature they cannot be believed. It's called as INDIRECTION and other terminology and is quite effective



For example, they will inject into online groups or communities and begin directly & indirectly injecting into the Targeted Individual Community with Misdirection (cyber-theatre) tactics using such nonsense as, say, Evil Aliens, etc. Whether one believes in Evil Aliens is not the point. Because most people don't believe in Evil Aliens they then automatically equate the Mind Control Atrocities of the American Shadow Government as being false as well. This tactic relies on the average person's tendency to generalize a single sample point to a whole group and use binary thinking.



So, Psychology and other Social Sciences have now been weaponized to not only discredit, but shape and control, how online activism & discourse unfolds over the internet of things



The Government Informants and Perpetrators turned into Provocateurs will create or infiltrate control groups to accomplish this and when those control groups become suspect or are exposed, or compromised, then the perpetrators & Informants will slowly begin to break away from those older control groups & start new control groups



This really is a 'Red Flag' to identify perpetrators and Informants in the online community. It's an online indicator of Deception and Manipulation. To withdraw oneself from an online community because one believes that online community is somehow compromised or corrupted is one thing, but to do so by the 'simultaneous creation' of a new group in the process of breaking away from the old group is a clear calling card of obvious deception and manipulation. Those engaging in such simultaneous activities are almost certainly Government Perpetrators



For Mind Control technologies to be effective they MUST keep their victim(s) inside a controlled environment. The CIA/DIA Contractors cannot allow their victims to engage in a PATTERN of random or chaotic situational and conversational scenarios, unchecked, because it disrupts their technology by disrupting the verification process. Without VERIFICATION their can be no Mind Control. It simply cannot exist. Every response of the victim MUST be verified



US government employs teams of covert agents & pseudo -”independent” advocates to “cognitively infiltrate” online groups and websites, as well as other activist groups



In other words, the American Shadow Government is prempting the facts by the weaponization of information systems, using keywords, like 'Conspiracy Theorist', 'Narcissist', Empowered, etc., to redirect the Sheeple away from this reality as it continues it's never ending...



'WAR on TRUTH'!