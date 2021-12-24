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Recall Petition Filed on Heidi Hall
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110 views • December 24, 2021
Recall Petition served by the people of Nevada county to the COUNTY OF NEVADA board supervisor, Heidi Hall. December 14th, 2021.
"Heidi Hall concealed facts which where known or should have been known to her to reasonable diligence and neglected her constituents warnings about the dangers of excess government which resulted in loss of life, liberty and property. She enabled crimes against humanity right here in Nevada County . . . "
"She voted for contact tracing of citizens, even this late in the game . . . Why Heidi Hall, do you continue to insult our freedoms"
"She did not remove Dr. Scott Kellerman as her medical council. Kellerman does not know what bedside manor is, because real doctors care about there patients, because patients come first in the business of medicine."
"She has completely neglected natural of herd immunity and at the same time is using non time tested and dangerous vaccines to eradicate and endemic virus... Heidi Hall, what say you about the vaccine damage to many Americans and their children?"
"It is time to revitalize our county, it is time for normalcy. The voters of district 1 have spoken."
"Heidi Hall concealed facts which where known or should have been known to her to reasonable diligence and neglected her constituents warnings about the dangers of excess government which resulted in loss of life, liberty and property. She enabled crimes against humanity right here in Nevada County . . . "
"She voted for contact tracing of citizens, even this late in the game . . . Why Heidi Hall, do you continue to insult our freedoms"
"She did not remove Dr. Scott Kellerman as her medical council. Kellerman does not know what bedside manor is, because real doctors care about there patients, because patients come first in the business of medicine."
"She has completely neglected natural of herd immunity and at the same time is using non time tested and dangerous vaccines to eradicate and endemic virus... Heidi Hall, what say you about the vaccine damage to many Americans and their children?"
"It is time to revitalize our county, it is time for normalcy. The voters of district 1 have spoken."
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