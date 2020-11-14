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WEDNESDAY - NOVEMBER 11, 2020 - 9AM EASTERN
BROADCAST LINK: https://evault.video/view?l=3225681468
In the incredible Monday evening CNN interview, Brennan – himself responsible for stoking the now widely debunked Russiagate claims from the start of the Trump presidency – brazenly urged Vice President Mike Pence to seize power. Brennan took things even further and added specifics in terms of what the former longtime spy chief wants to see happen: “If Vice President Pence and the cabinet had an ounce of fortitude and spine and patriotism, I think they would seriously consider invoking the 25th Amendment and pushing Donald Trump out because he is just very unpredictable now,” he added EP 2189-9AM CIA’s BRENNAN PUBLICLY URGES A COUP- MUST STOP TRUMP FROM “DECLASSIFYING EVERYTHING”
– The Pete Santilli Show https://bit.ly/2JYMYUf
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