Russia launches air strikes across Ukraine Retaliation for Ukraine attacks on Russian bases inside Russia DW News.
Published 14 hours ago

Air raid sirens have been sounding across Ukraine, as Russia launches a new wave of air strikes. A spokesperson for the Ukrainian air force has warned civilians to take shelter. So far there is no word on casualties or damage. Russian planes reportedly fired more than a hundred missiles targeting key infrastructure in Ukraine. The latest strikes come just hours after multiple explosions at two military bases deep inside Russian territory.

