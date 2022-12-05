Russia launches air strikes across Ukraine Retaliation for Ukraine attacks on Russian bases inside Russia DW News.

Air raid sirens have been sounding across Ukraine, as Russia launches a new wave of air strikes. A spokesperson for the Ukrainian air force has warned civilians to take shelter. So far there is no word on casualties or damage. Russian planes reportedly fired more than a hundred missiles targeting key infrastructure in Ukraine. The latest strikes come just hours after multiple explosions at two military bases deep inside Russian territory.
