Sandi Adams Agenda 2030 Part 2

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In Agenda 2030 Part 2, Sandi Adams exposes the details of the declared globalist Agenda 2030 plan to control every aspect of our lives. We need to understand that nothing is safe from globalist control, not Health, Education, Justice, Food, Water, Gender, Energy, Economies, Cities, Land, Sea nor Air. The next step? The Metaverse.