Russian Forces Freeing Chugunivka - Rybar's analysis
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1356 followers
1356 followers
33 views • 22 hours ago

Freeing Chugunivka — Rybar's analysis📝

In the Burluk direction, Russian forces maintained the initiative along the entire line of contact by early January. Their main efforts focused on straightening out the front line along the Staritsa — Symonivka sector and expanding their presence along the borders of Kharkiv Region.

➡️Throughout the month, GV "Sever" units made significant advances in the Staritsa area and completely cleared the Tatarsky forest. Over the next several weeks, assault troops freed Grafske and Symonivka, and also pushed AFU forces back from Vilcha.

➡️In parallel, heavy fighting continued for the ruins of Volchansk Khutors. Russian forces gradually advanced toward the center of the settlement, which became a key defensive strongpoint for AFU east of Volchansk.

➡️On the eastern flank, assault groups from the 83rd and 344th motorized rifle regiments freed the border settlement of Chugunivka and later repelled several AFU counterattacks. In the areas around Dvurechne and Kamianka, Russian forces cleared several hedgerows, reaching the near approaches to Kolodezne. Aviation actively strikes the settlement, softening enemy defenses ahead of the coming assault.

📌 Russian forces continue to conduct attacks with small forces along the entire line of contact, allowing the "northerners" to strike at weak points in Ukrainian formations' defenses across several front sectors simultaneously. The enemy is forced to maintain significant reserves in the direction, most of which are "spread thin" across threatened sectors to contain Russian advances.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
