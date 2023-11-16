Bishop Schneider Responds to Archbishop Viganò On Papal Legitimacy

John-Henry Westen
Nov 15, 2023
In part 2 of an exclusive interview, LifeSiteNews co-founder John-Henry Westen sits down with Bishop Schneider in Rome to critically examine all of the questions arising from Archbishop Viganò's recent arguments questioning the papal legitimacy of Pope Francis. While Bishop Schneider admits that there are serious concerns regarding Pope Francis' actions, Bishop Schneider contends that there are more profound reasons that abrogate Archbishop Viganò's arguments. Through Bishop Schneider's articulate analysis, this second segment of our two-part interview sheds light on the crisis of the magisterium of the Church and why all of the faithful is obliged to pray for Pope Francis and accept is papal legitimacy.
HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com
LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round
SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/
Connect with us on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3vr4xg-bishop-schneider-responds-to-archbishop-vigan-on-papal-legitimacy.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.