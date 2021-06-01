© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 15, Part 3 of 3; You are under the control of the one that created you... or recreated you.
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • June 01, 2021
Here is the meat of the matter... Good v. Evil 1/3 of the host of heaven followed Lucifer, 1/3 followed Christ, the remaining sat on the edge of the fence... which way are they going to go? What is more important: short term pleasure, or long term (eternity) happiness? The forces of evil are hammering on us every day, many pretending to be good, tearing down that which Father/and Jesus has warned us about... Leave the 501c3 churches and start a direct connection with Father... Let him direct you...
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.