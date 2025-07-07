Stress versus Anxiety, Self-Care Tactics, and Setting Boundaries - Eliza Huie





“If you don’t make time for your rest, you will be forced to make time for your exhaustion,” says Eliza Huie. She is the author of multiple books and serves as a biblical counselor. Eliza tackles the hefty topic of stress and anxiety - and how those two things overlap and affect not only our spiritual and emotional well-being, but also our physical health. It’s very important to deal with our stress, Eliza advises, because it impacts every area of our life whether we recognize it or not. In order for us to care for others in a fruitful way, we need to take care of ourselves. Christians must embrace healthy prayer and common sense self-care practices to remain active, engaged, and at peace no matter the circumstances.









TAKEAWAYS





Pay attention to what your physical body is telling you





Stress is contagious - it can rub off on you from other people and vice versa





There are times when it is appropriate and wise to put boundaries within the context of relationships





Stress tends to have a compounding effect over time and if not addressed, can lead to disease and possibly death









🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3WgANmo

I’m Stressed book: https://bit.ly/4fJAI3a

Opinion About Stress article: https://bit.ly/4fVODDl





🔗 CONNECT WITH ELIZA HUIE

Website: https://www.elizahuie.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ElizaJaneHuie

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/elizajanehuie

X: https://x.com/ElizaJaneHuie





📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

VidAngel (get first month for $1 with code TINA): https://bit.ly/4dpg2vT

Wholesale Direct Metals: https://wholesaledirectmetals.com/

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/