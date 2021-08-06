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MIKE LINDELL'S CYBER-CON: FRAUDS, FELONS, FORGERS. An expose' of ABSOLUTE PROOF.
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733 views • August 06, 2021
THIS VIDEO IS THE FIRST OF A SERIES OF VIDEOS THAT EXPOSE THE FRAUD, FELONS AND FORGERIES WITHIN MIKE LINDELL'S "ABSOLUTE PROOF" SERIES.
Our expose is a focus on the "evidence" presented by Brannon Howse, Mary Fanning and Mike Lindell, that 100% proof positive, China hacked the 2020 Election, by the data presented in their video series, and flipped to votes from President Trump to Joe Biden.
We believe this "evidence" to be false and present our case beginning with our first video.
Without question, the 2020 Election was stolen from President Trump but Lindell's Absolute Proof series undermines the critically important work going on in other States, at this moment.
We MUST stay focused of the real fraud and illegalities that occurred on November 3, 2020.
Mike Lindell is is viewed by many as an American Hero. This video simply addresses the information that Lindell and his team produced.
The wise viewer understands this distinction.
For The United West Team,
Tom Trento
Our expose is a focus on the "evidence" presented by Brannon Howse, Mary Fanning and Mike Lindell, that 100% proof positive, China hacked the 2020 Election, by the data presented in their video series, and flipped to votes from President Trump to Joe Biden.
We believe this "evidence" to be false and present our case beginning with our first video.
Without question, the 2020 Election was stolen from President Trump but Lindell's Absolute Proof series undermines the critically important work going on in other States, at this moment.
We MUST stay focused of the real fraud and illegalities that occurred on November 3, 2020.
Mike Lindell is is viewed by many as an American Hero. This video simply addresses the information that Lindell and his team produced.
The wise viewer understands this distinction.
For The United West Team,
Tom Trento
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