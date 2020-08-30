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The Truth behind Meat, Milk, Egg, Leather, Fur and Wool Production | Compassion for Animals
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10 views • August 30, 2020
Classic documentary. The production of various foods and clothing: chicken fillet, roasted turkey, pork bacon, beef hamburger, chicken eggs, cow's milk, leather shoe, fur coat and wool sweater.
Video Credits:
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals: https://www.peta.org
Mercy For Animals: https://mercyforanimals.org
Compassion Over Killing: https://animaloutlook.org
Animals Now: https://animals-now.org/en
Swiss Animal Protection: http://www.animal-protection.net
The Humane Society of the United States: https://www.humanesociety.org
Animals Australia: https://www.animalsaustralia.org
Animal Liberation Victoria: https://www.alv.org.au
Other content providers
How to Go Vegan:
PETA's VeganLife: https://how-to-go-vegan.peta.org
MFA's ChooseVeg: https://chooseveg.com
ALV's VeganEasy: https://www.veganeasy.org
VIVA's GoingVegan: https://www.viva.org.uk/going-vegan
PCRM's VeganKickstart: https://kickstart.pcrm.org/en
Video Credits:
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals: https://www.peta.org
Mercy For Animals: https://mercyforanimals.org
Compassion Over Killing: https://animaloutlook.org
Animals Now: https://animals-now.org/en
Swiss Animal Protection: http://www.animal-protection.net
The Humane Society of the United States: https://www.humanesociety.org
Animals Australia: https://www.animalsaustralia.org
Animal Liberation Victoria: https://www.alv.org.au
Other content providers
How to Go Vegan:
PETA's VeganLife: https://how-to-go-vegan.peta.org
MFA's ChooseVeg: https://chooseveg.com
ALV's VeganEasy: https://www.veganeasy.org
VIVA's GoingVegan: https://www.viva.org.uk/going-vegan
PCRM's VeganKickstart: https://kickstart.pcrm.org/en
Keywords
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