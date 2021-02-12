What About Excess Mortality? - Questions For Corbett

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SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=39513
Stephen writes in to ask about excess mortality. What is this number, how do we find it, and what does it tell us (or fail to tell us) about what happened in 2020? Is there a slam dunk argument here to destroy the COVID narrative? And, if not, what is the real lesson of this hunt for excess deaths? Join James for an in-depth exploration of these issues in this week's Questions For Corbett.