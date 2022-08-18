Toxic Combo: Droughts, Food & Energy Shortages, War

Russian surveillance planes crossed Alaska’s air defense zone multiple times this week. Chinese troops will go to Russia in late August for joint military exercises. Vladimir Putin is defending China’s stepped up military activities near Taiwan, saying that House Speaker Pelosi deliberately went to the island to provoke China. The CEO of one of the world’s biggest manufacturers of microchips said a Chinese blockade or invasion of Taiwan will greatly disrupt the global economy.

Severe drought is gripping much of the world. And European countries are racing to fill up LNG storage facilities before Russia completely cuts off the flow of gas to the continent.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 8/17/22.





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