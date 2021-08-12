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Recipe For A False Flag: Military Mass Casualty Drills Happening Now
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141 views • August 12, 2021
Recipe For A False Flag: Military Mass Casualty Drills Happening Now
The US Army just conducted a three-day exercise in collaboration with the New York City Police and Fire Department. The exercise simulated a nuclear and biological event on the NYC subway system and Yankee Stadium.
Similar drills are scheduled for Philadelphia and Los Angeles in the coming months of September and October.
The US Army just conducted a three-day exercise in collaboration with the New York City Police and Fire Department. The exercise simulated a nuclear and biological event on the NYC subway system and Yankee Stadium.
Similar drills are scheduled for Philadelphia and Los Angeles in the coming months of September and October.
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