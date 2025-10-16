Imagine working for FREE to fix America's broken government—only to get jumped by teen thugs in DC, beaten like a piñata, and left bleeding on the streets. That's the brutal reality for Elon Musk's meme-lord genius, Edward Coristine. And the punchline? A Biden-appointed judge slaps the attackers with... PROBATION. Yeah, you read that right—walk free, kids! In this fiery rant, I break down ANARCHO-TYRANNY: the sick paradox where governments let chaos reign on real crimes (anarchy) while crushing law-abiding folks with petty rules and ideological bootheels (tyranny). Born in the '90s to call out urban crime tolerance vs. hate speech crackdowns, it's NOW the blueprint for liberal "democracies" worldwide. Real-World Nightmares Exposed:San Francisco: Steal $950 from Walgreens? Hero's welcome. Idle your Uber for 2.5 mins? $200 fine—gig economy gulag!

Portland: Antifa torches downtown with fireworks? "Express yourself!" Film it as a conservative? Assaulted and arrested—like journo Nick Sortor.

Chicago: Gang drive-bys every weekend? Crickets. Unlicensed hot dog cart? Fined to the poorhouse while the mayor preaches "healing circles."

The Border: Cartels flood in like Black Friday shoppers? Shhh—or get canceled faster than a flat-earther at NASA.





This isn't accident—it's engineered breakdown to keep us scared, broke, and begging for more "safety" that strangles us. Wake up, sheeple: The tyrants aren't coming... they're HERE, handing lollipops to wolves while ticketing sheep for bleating.





