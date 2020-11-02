Sveiki sulaukę….

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297 views • November 02, 2020
LTanon ir Visatos Kelionė apie Didįjį Prabudimą
Jei manote kad mūsų darbas yra naudingas ir prasmingas, galite mus paremti.
Viešoji įstaiga „Liber continens“
Im. k. 302417839
Kelmijos sodų 65-oji g. 22, Vilnius
Atsiskaitomoji sąskaita
Paysera: EVP6510009990152
IBAN: LT223500010009990152
Aukojant mokėjimo paskirtyje nurodykite „auka“.
PayPal platformoje
https://www.paypal.com/
Parama autoriui
LTanon galite paremti per Payserą, kaip nurodyta aukščiau, mokėjimo paskirtyje nurodydami "Auka, Varlinui".
Jei manote kad mūsų darbas yra naudingas ir prasmingas, galite mus paremti.
Viešoji įstaiga „Liber continens“
Im. k. 302417839
Kelmijos sodų 65-oji g. 22, Vilnius
Atsiskaitomoji sąskaita
Paysera: EVP6510009990152
IBAN: LT223500010009990152
Aukojant mokėjimo paskirtyje nurodykite „auka“.
PayPal platformoje
https://www.paypal.com/
Parama autoriui
LTanon galite paremti per Payserą, kaip nurodyta aukščiau, mokėjimo paskirtyje nurodydami "Auka, Varlinui".
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