BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Tartarian Bloodline Hidden in Royal Family Trees
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5184 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
160 views • 23 hours ago

What explains the systematic obscuring of bloodline connections between royal families who built identical palaces, used identical symbols, and governed territories that maps once labeled as a single civilization? From the Romanovs to the Habsburgs, from the Hanoverians to minor German principalities, genealogical records show suspiciously recent origins, convenient fires destroying earlier documentation, and maternal lineages that vanish after two generations—all while these supposedly rival dynasties constructed buildings using the same mathematical proportions and architectural language across thousands of miles.


As I investigated royal archives, cartographic evidence, and heraldic symbols, a disturbing pattern materialized: references to Tartarian ancestry appear consistently in footnotes and academic whispers through the 1700s, then systematically vanish from genealogical records after 1850. These weren't minor noble houses or obscure regional families—they were the bloodlines that consolidated continental power, families whose official histories begin exactly when Tartary disappears from maps, whose genetic heritage remains deliberately unexamined despite modern DNA capabilities.


This investigation examines the hidden Tartarian bloodline—the common ancestry that needed obscuring, the global coordination that replaced one naming system with another within a single generation, and the architectural and heraldic evidence still visible in palaces and royal crests worldwide. The more closely we analyze the genealogical gaps, the more difficult it becomes to accept that these similarities emerged through independent chance rather than shared heritage deliberately erased.


The material on this channel presents exploratory interpretations of history and imaginative speculation, conveyed through narrative storytelling rather than precise historical documentation. Viewpoints and visual representations are dramatized or intentionally constructed to support alternative narrative exploration. Visual elements may at times be created using automated or generative tools. The content shared should not be considered factual.


Shared from and subscribe to:

Tartaria Vault and Old World Ledger

https://youtu.be/n2btFe6iStE

Keywords
hidden historytartarialost civilizationhidden bloodlinesroyal genealogyforbidden genealogyerased heritage
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
From Flames to Freedom: A warrior mom&#8217;s battle against toxins, vaccines and the medical-industrial complex

From Flames to Freedom: A warrior mom’s battle against toxins, vaccines and the medical-industrial complex

Belle Carter
Historic Winter Storm Fern paralyzes U.S., disrupting travel and leaving millions without power

Historic Winter Storm Fern paralyzes U.S., disrupting travel and leaving millions without power

Kevin Hughes
Billionaire donors Adelson and Saban dodge questions on political influence at Israeli-American Council summit

Billionaire donors Adelson and Saban dodge questions on political influence at Israeli-American Council summit

Belle Carter
Texas conducts mass aerial distribution of live rabies vaccine without public consent or safety oversight

Texas conducts mass aerial distribution of live rabies vaccine without public consent or safety oversight

Patrick Lewis
Winter wellness tips: Embrace the cold and focus on conscious breathing to combat stress

Winter wellness tips: Embrace the cold and focus on conscious breathing to combat stress

Lance D Johnson
It&#8217;s not if, it&#8217;s when: Why experts say every family needs a 72-hour disaster survival plan

It’s not if, it’s when: Why experts say every family needs a 72-hour disaster survival plan

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy