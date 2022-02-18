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'Thought Crimes' RCMP sabotage private farm equipment that 'might' have been used for protest
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141 views • February 18, 2022
Rebel News.
Alberta RCMP covertly disabling private heavy equipment — because they believed they might be used in the future as a part of the border blockade in Coutts, Alberta.
FULL REPORT: https://rebelne.ws/3HTtoBT
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vv1k9p-thought-crimes-rcmp-sabotage-private-farm-equipment-that-might-have-been-us.html
Alberta RCMP covertly disabling private heavy equipment — because they believed they might be used in the future as a part of the border blockade in Coutts, Alberta.
FULL REPORT: https://rebelne.ws/3HTtoBT
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vv1k9p-thought-crimes-rcmp-sabotage-private-farm-equipment-that-might-have-been-us.html
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