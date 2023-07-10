https://gettr.com/post/p2lbhpwc8aa
07.03 Ava on Live From America with Jeremy Herrell
How much information has been stolen from the Chinese Communist Party investment companies that have been able to film their movies live at those military bases worldwide?
中共投资于电影的投资公司，已经能够在全世界的军事基地现场拍摄他们的电影，有多少信息已经被盗了。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@jeremyherrell @theeman0924
@mosenglish @moschinese
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.