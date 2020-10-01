Where the Reset of Society is Happening First (1045

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Sudan faces 'unprecedented challenges' amid worst flood in century https://watchers.news/2020/09/28/suda...
Sudan: Floods Flash Update No. 8 https://reports.unocha.org/en/country...
Seasonality in the early Holocene climate of Northwest Sudan https://citeseerx.ist.psu.edu/viewdoc...
Selima Oasis https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Selima_...
IN THE LAND OF KUSH A dazzling civilization flourished in Sudan nearly 5,000 years ago https://www.smithsonianmag.com/travel...
Ancient mega-lake discovered in Darfur https://www.newscientist.com/article/...
Evidence for Pleistocene lakes in the Tushka region, south Egypt https://repository.si.edu/bitstream/h...
Sudan and Nubia Magazine https://issuu.com/sudarchrs/docs/s_n1...
Crypto Use-Cases in Africa on the Rise, According to Luno https://news.bitcoin.com/crypto-use-c...
State of crypto in Africa PDF Arcane Research https://research.arcane.no/the-state-...
Apollo Fintech Completes Development of National Payment Platform https://www.techafricanews.com/2020/0...
Sahel rainfall recovery linked to warming Mediterranean, study says https://www.carbonbrief.org/sahel-rai...
Climate Change and the Sahel Region https://mrgeogwagg.wordpress.com/2015...
Ancient trees in Egyptian desert https://www.crystalinks.com/egyptrees...
What are “Central Bank Digital Currencies” (CBDCs)? https://www.securities.io/what-are-ce...
Central banks’ digital currencies on the Algorand Blockchain: A new payment path for emerging economies https://thebftonline.com/23/09/2020/c...
Coinbase and Circle Adds Algorand Blockchain To Fast-Growing Digital Dollar ‘Stablecoin’ Market https://www.forbes.com/sites/jasonbre...
Exploring Central Bank Digital Currency development on Algorand https://community.algorand.org/blog/e...
Archaeological sites in Sudan https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Categor...
Nuri Pyramids Sudan https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nuri
Sudan Pyramid tomb excavation https://www.nationalgeographic.com/cu...
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