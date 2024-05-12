The Book of Daniel - Chapter 3b

We're all familiar with Daniel and Revelation as End-Times Scriptures but what does the often forgotten Zechariah Chapter 10-14 have to say?
Judah, the 144,000 OT Saints raised with Jesus as the Firstfruits
Ephraim, the Great Multitude scattered through the earth, to be Redeemed in the End-Times
Jerusalem, the Heavenly City, home of the Overcomers
God's people, being Refined by Fire, and Learning to Trust Him
