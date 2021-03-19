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Trailer: The Hamburg Syndrome (1979) [German-French Foreshadowing the COVID-SCAMDEMIC]
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186 views • March 19, 2021
Trailer: The Hamburg Syndrome (1979)
[German-French Foreshadowing the COVID-SCAMDEMIC]
The Hamburg Syndrome (German: Die Hamburger Krankheit) is a 1979 West German-French science fiction film directed by Peter Fleischmann and starring Helmut Griem, Fernando Arrabal and Carline Seiser.
The BRD is haunted by a mysterious, deadly plague. In Hamburg, a group of people head for an odyssey through the country to search for survivors and a rescue.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
[German-French Foreshadowing the COVID-SCAMDEMIC]
The Hamburg Syndrome (German: Die Hamburger Krankheit) is a 1979 West German-French science fiction film directed by Peter Fleischmann and starring Helmut Griem, Fernando Arrabal and Carline Seiser.
The BRD is haunted by a mysterious, deadly plague. In Hamburg, a group of people head for an odyssey through the country to search for survivors and a rescue.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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