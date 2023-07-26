Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Mayorkas is the walking, talking, epitome of the very tyrant that our Founding Fathers abhorred....
channel image
GalacticStorm
2068 Subscribers
Shop now
55 views
Published Yesterday

Harriet Hageman knows exactly who Mayorkas is:

"You are the walking, talking, epitome of the very tyrant that our Founding Fathers recognized would gravitate toward government service. It's because of people like you that they drafted the First Amendment."

https://twitter.com/CitizenFreePres/status/1684297519420014593?s=20




source:

https://twitter.com/CitizenFreePres/status/1684297519420014593?s=20

Keywords
border crisiscongressional hearingmayorkasharriet hageman

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket