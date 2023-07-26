Mayorkas is the walking, talking, epitome of the very tyrant that our Founding Fathers abhorred....

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Harriet Hageman knows exactly who Mayorkas is:
"You are the walking, talking, epitome of the very tyrant that our Founding Fathers recognized would gravitate toward government service. It's because of people like you that they drafted the First Amendment."
https://twitter.com/CitizenFreePres/status/1684297519420014593?s=20
source:
https://twitter.com/CitizenFreePres/status/1684297519420014593?s=20