Mayorkas is the walking, talking, epitome of the very tyrant that our Founding Fathers abhorred....

Harriet Hageman knows exactly who Mayorkas is:
"You are the walking, talking, epitome of the very tyrant that our Founding Fathers recognized would gravitate toward government service. It's because of people like you that they drafted the First Amendment."
https://twitter.com/CitizenFreePres/status/1684297519420014593?s=20
source:
https://twitter.com/CitizenFreePres/status/1684297519420014593?s=20
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.